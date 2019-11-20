Malaysia’s last Sumatran rhino dying

Iman the rhino is being watched by veterinarians round the clock now as her health is deteriorating steadily. ― Picture courtesy of Sabah Wildlife Department

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 20 ― The last Sumatran rhinoceros in Malaysia, a female named Iman, is terminally ill and may have only a few more weeks to live, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew disclosed today.

She said the rhino is being watched by veterinarians round the clock now as her health is deteriorating steadily.

According to wildlife vet Dr Zainal Zahari Zainuddin, tumours in Iman’s uterus, detected upon her capture in March 2014, have spread to her bladder and cannot be removed due to high risks to her immediate life.

“Although the tumours are not malignant, they are spreading to her urinary bladder. The vets tell me that there is no way to halt the growth of these tumours, and surgery to remove them always was and still is too dangerous ― there would be inevitable major blood loss that would result in her quick demise,” Liew told a news conference here.

The news also means expediting the state’s wildlife agreement with Indonesia to run in vitro fertilisation that could potentially fertilise Iman’s eggs with a male rhino from Indonesia’s Sumatra.

