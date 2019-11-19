What went on between Azmin and Umno reps last night? ‘Nothing important’ just nation’s future, says deputy minister

Kamarudin denied rumours that the meeting was held to draw support for Dr Mahathir to remain prime minister. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s meeting with 22 Umno lawmakers last night that has triggered a political storm was about Malaysia’s future, but apparently, it was “nothing important”, according to a PKR central leadership council member who attended.

Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar told reporters in Parliament this afternoon that the Opposition lawmakers met the PKR deputy president to discuss matters of national interest like Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) roadmap for economic and social wellbeing, the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

“Nothing important, we discussed the nation’s future, that it is important to have national unity and how we must calm things down and have less politicking among politicians while focussing on development, political stability and the country’s future.

“And we also discussed and gave a briefing on the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030,” said Kamarudin who is also deputy transport minister.

He denied rumours that the meeting was held to draw support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain prime minister, saying PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and other Umno leaders have given their backing previously.

Dr Mahathir has come under more criticism from within the ruling coalition after losing the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat in last Saturday’s by-election by more than 15,000 votes.

Several MPs have openly blamed the 94-year-old’s leadership style for the defeat, which was attributed to voter dissatisfaction with reneged promises made prior to last year’s GE14.

It was reported that around 22 MPs from both sides of the political divide were seen to have gathered at the official resident of the economic affairs minister last night.

Besides the deputy transport minister, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Cameron Highlands MP Ramli Mohd Noor were among those spotted leaving the residence in their respective cars before midnight.

