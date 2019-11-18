Former Selangor police chief dies

Former Selangor police chief Datuk Mohd Shukri Dahlan has died of liver cancer today. — Picture via Facebook/PDRM

SHAH ALAM, Nov 18 — Former Selangor police chief Datuk Mohd Shukri Dahlan died at a private hospital here today of liver cancer. He was 65.

His daughter, Fateen Mohd Shukri said her father breathed his last at 4.45pm.

“He was taken to the hospital at about 4.30pm after complaining of feeling unwell,” she said when contacted.

The remains of Mohd Shukri will be brought to his home at Jalan Empangan Satu 8/14A, Section 8 here tonight.

Funeral prayers will be held tomorrow at the State Mosque at 9am before burial at Section 21 Muslim cemetery here.

Throughout his service, Mohd Shukri had also served as Perak police chief.

He had been appointed as the Selangor Islamic Religious Council member for 2015-2017 term. — Bernama