Federal ministers will be barred if found abusing stay, Sarawak warns Putrajaya

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (seated left) speaking to reporters after the closing of GPS Convention, November 16 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 16 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today warned that the state government will bar Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal leaders, including DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, from entering the state if they are found to have abused their stay.

He said the state government has no problem with federal leaders coming to the state to perform their ministerial official duties and giving money for development projects.

“But if they talk about other things, then we cannot allow them to come in. We don’t allow people with extreme views or religious and racial bigots to come. They will cause racial and religious problems which will be difficult to control later.

“It is not a question of abusing our immigration power. It is a questioning of protecting the interest of the state,” he told reporters after closing the inaugural Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Convention here.

The chief minister stressed federal ministers coming to Sarawak must confine themselves to performing their official ministerial duties.

He said the state government will not allow them to come as politicians representing PH.

He said federal leaders like Lim and PKR Women’s wing chief Zuraida Kamaruddin should behave themselves here, reminding them that their names are still on the blacklist of those banned from entering the state.

“That is why I have said at the closing of the GPS Convention just now that there must be mutual respect,” he said.

“That is why we work with the PH government. I have told Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that there must be mutual respect.

“If they come here to conquer Sarawak, then their intention is different,” he added.