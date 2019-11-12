CAAM says confident of meeting US aviation authority’s requirements in a year’s time

Civil aviation authority of Malaysia (CAAM) board of director member Afzal Abdul Rahim speaks during the CAAM press conference in Putrajaya, November 12, 2019. —Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 12 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) is confident of meeting the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) requirements in 12 months after it was downgraded to Category 2 recently.

Afzal Abdul Rahim, a member of the CAAM told a press conference today that there are 33 outstanding issues out of 300 questions that the FAA had surveyed in April this year touching on regulatory and legislative matters among others.

However, in order to regain its Category 1 status, the FAA must still be convinced to conduct a reassessment exercise on the regulatory body.

“There are two things. At the end of the day FAA pointed out shortcomings on our part. There are some that are ambiguous. To retain Category 1 status is to close the 33 findings (by FAA).

“If we close these findings that issue is closed. There are 33 by FAA accounts and 22 by our accounts. The gap (11 findings) in between is what we find to be ambiguous. The FAA allows us to be reassessed in 12 to 24 months.

“In the view of the board, yes we are confident of obtaining it in 12 months. But we must first convince FAA to come visit us in12 months,” said Afzal.

MORE TO COME