Teacher, 37-weeks-pregnant, stabbed by husband

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 9 — A 37-week-pregnant woman, who was stabbed by her husband at their Precinct 9 home here at 9.50am yesterday, gave birth through surgery and is still being treated at the hospital.

The victim, a 35-year-old teacher, was said to drive herself to the Putrajaya Hospital after being stabbed to seek treatment.

Putrajaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Rosly Hassan said the victim suffered bleeding in her left fingers, right arm, two stab wounds on her stomach and injuries at her right back.

He said the victim who also complained of abdominal pain and worried about her pregnancy was referred to the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department as well as Orthopaedics department for further treatment.

“The victim then gave birth to a baby boy through surgery. She is still being treated at the hospital and the condition of both mother and son is stable,” he said when contacted here today.

Rosly said the victim’s 39-year-old husband who is an audio engineer has been arrested and remanded until Friday (November 15) for further investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

He said police also seized the case item, a knife, believed to be used to stab the victim.

Initial investigations also revealed that the suspect had no criminal record, he said. — Bernama