‘Mohammad Aimin was listless’, says Pahang tahfiz school warden

TEMERLOH, Nov 8 ― The seven-year-old boy who died purportedly due to the misdeeds of three teenage students at a tahfiz (quran memorial) centre in Lanchang here, was said to be in a healthy condition when he returned to the hostel on Sunday.

This was told by the victim’s step mother, Asmaliza Ahmad, 39, who said Mohammad Aimin Nurul Amin, the only child of her husband from a previous marriage, came home to their house in Charuk Puting here on October 31.

“He was his normal self all the while he was at home...he was always cheerful and active. I am only aware his body had scab marks but did not notice if he had bruises.

“We made the decision to send him and his elder step-brother to the centre because his marks at the primary school were not satisfactory, other than his interest was indeed in religious knowledge,” she said.

Asmaliza said this to reporters when met at the Forensic Department of the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital here today, when claiming the remains of deceased after a post mortem.

The remains of Mohammad Aimin would be buried at the Muslim Cemetery in Charuk Puting today.

Mohammad Aimin was confirmed dead at the Lanchang Health Clinic at 1.20pm yesterday, after being found in a listless condition by a woman warden at the centre 20 minutes earlier.

An examination found bruises on the victim’s body and the police had detained three 13-year-old students at the centre to help in investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries a mandatory death sentence if found guilty.

The centre, believed to have not been registered with the Pahang Islamic Religious Department (JAIP). became operational early this year at a brick house in Kampung Kuala Kaung here. To date, it had four students including the victim.

Meanwhile, warden, Siti Nor Asilah Samsuri, 39, said she took Mohammad Aimin to the health clinic after finding out he was still at the hostel although the other three students had already gone to the mosque to perform the Friday prayer.

“He appeared listless, said he was tired. His feet and hands were also cold when I held them. His pants were also wet as if he had just taken it off the clothes’ line after washing and hanging it up for a short while,” he said.

The centre’s teacher Mohd Heesham Mat Yeh, 39, who is also the husband of Siti Nor Asilah, claimed the victim had never complained of being bullied or being sick all the while he was at the centre.

He said, they also focused more on Mohammad Aimin as he was the youngest pupil and more active compared to the rest. ― Bernama