Bukit Aman: No more police outriders for Najib

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex November 7, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — There will be no police motorcycle outriders made available to escort former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak with the order coming into immediate effect, said Bukit Aman Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department director Datuk Azisman Alias.

Azisman was quoted by news site MalaysiaKini confirming the withdrawal of the outriders, which was executed by way of an official letter.

The letter was reportedly sent to Najib’s special officer Mohd Shahrir Mohd Aripin, but was later shared onto Facebook and made public by Najib’s former officer Isham Jalil.

Azisman later confirmed the contents and authenticity of the letter, explaining that Najib is still able to request for outriders, limited to journeys pertaining to official business.

“But not for personal or political reasons,” Azisman was quoted saying in the report.

In Isham’s Facebook post, he had detailed how the removal order comes into effect immediately and that police had not given a reason for the decision.

He alleged the Pakatan Harapn government were behind the move, and pleaded to Najib’s supporters to give way should they come across his vehicle.

The report included how Najib’s personal security detail team were withdrawn by the police in May last year.

During the Barisan Nasional administration under Najib, outrider privileges were also withdrawn from current Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad back in 2016, with police further recalling the nonagenarian’s government assigned bodyguards a year later.