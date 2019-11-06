DPM: Yapeim aiming to collect RM40m via Dana Inspirasi Malaysia to help B40 students

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters after officiating the Family Day event in Putrajaya November 2, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The newly launched Dana Inspirasi Malaysia (Inspirasiku) under the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (Yapeim) aims to collect RM40 million to help students from the B40 group.



Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the initiative could provide assistance to almost 40,000 students from the low-income families in their preparations to begin school and higher learning institution sessions.



“The empowering of B40 group to get equal access to education must be supported by all parties, including individuals, companies and institutions that have the abilities to pool resources together,” she said in her speech at the launch of the fund here today.



Expressing her hope that the initiative would benefit its target groups, Dr Wan Azizah said Yapeim has allocated RM1 million for the fund as a show of its commitment in ensuring the success of the initiative.



She added that each contribution would be channelled into Tabung Kebajikan dan Pelajaran Yapeim while contributors would benefit in terms of income tax exemption.



Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah said in the 2020 Budget, the government had increased the donation reporting threshold to RM20,000 next year from RM10,000 currently, aimed to encourage more donations from the private sector.



Under the budget, the government also increased tax deduction on cash donations to charities, sports and projects of national interest to 10 per cent of aggregate income from seven per cent currently, said Dr Wan Azizah.



She also said the Ministry of Education had outlined benefits for the students of B40 group in its annual reporting, including 60 per cent of the enrolment into fully residential schools have been allotted to them.



“They also have been given special pass to further their studies at public universities with 23,895 places were allocated for them in 2018/2019 session,” she added. — Bernama