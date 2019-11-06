Court gets demonstration of steam iron used on Zulfarhan

Zulfarhan poses in full ceremonial uniform with his parents at the campus of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia. On July 31, the High Court ordered 18 UPNM students to enter their defence on charges of murdering and injuring Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain. — Picture courtesy of Zulkarnain Idros

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The murder trial of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) navy cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain at the High Court today was shown a demonstration of the steam iron used by the second accused on the victim.

The case exhibit was brought into the court after deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim applied to conduct a demonstration and to explain the level of steam iron heat.

At the proceeding, Julia turned on the iron to the hottest level tried it on a court policeman who agreed it was hot.

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah also tried the heat inches away from steam iron.

Earlier, in a cross-examination by Julia, the second accused, Muhammad Azamuddin Mad Sofi, 23, agreed that in the incident on May 22, 2017 (in room 04-10, UPNM Jebat hostel), Zulfarhan was not wearing any clothes except a pair of boxer shorts.

Julia: I proposing that in the incident, Zulfarhan who was not wearing any clothes except for a pair of boxer shorts during the incident and Zulfarhan could feel the pain when the steam iron was used on him.

Muhammad Azamuddin: Yes.

The accused did not agree with Julia’s proposal that he used the steam iron directly on the body of Zulfarhan and not just waving across.

Muhammad Azamuddin also did not agree with Julia’s proposal that he placed the steam iron on Zalfarhan’s shoulder and thigh for at least 18 times.

The accused also rejected Julia’s proposal that he also pushed the steam iron on the victim’s genitals as there were signs of scalding in the section.

Muhammad Azamuddin also did not agree with Julia suggestion that in the incident he and the first accused Muhammad Akmal Zuhairi Azmal, 23, tied Zulfarhan’s hands and legs with a taekwando belt.

Meanwhile, when re-examined by his counsel Amer Hamzah Arshad, the witness said he was not aware that his acts could cause injuries to Zulfarhan as there were no signs of wounds on the shoulder and thigh after passing the steam iron on the two parts.

On July 31, the High Court ordered 18 UPNM students to enter their defence on charges of murdering and injuring Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain.

Five of them, comprising Muhammad Akmal, Muhammad Azamuddin Mad Sofi, Muhammad Najib Mohd Razi, Muhammad Afif Najmudin Azahat and Mohamad Shobirin Sabri are charged with murder, while Abdoul Hakeem Mohd Ali was charged with abetting Zulfarhan’s murder.

They allegedly committed the offence at room 04-10, of the Jebat hostel building in UPNM, between 4.45am and 5.45am on May 22, 2017 under Section 302 the Penal Code while Abdoul Hakeem was charged under Section 109 of the same code which provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

They and 12 other accused namely Mohd Hafiz Fauzan Ismail, Mohamad Lukhmanul Hakim Mohd Zain, Ahmad Shafwan Berdal, Muhammad Amirul Asraff Mala, Luqman Hakim Shamsuri, Muhammad Sufi Mohd Mustapha, Noriznan Izzairi Noor Azhar, Muhamad Ashraf Abdullah, Muhammad Danial Firdaus Azmir, Muhammad Hasif Ismail, Muhammad Adib Iman Fuad Adi Sany and Mohamad Syazwan Musa were also ordered to enter their defence on charges of injuring the victim.

They are charged with voluntarily causing hurt against the victim for the purpose of forcing the latter to admit to the alleged theft of a laptop, according to Section 330 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Act, which imposes a maximum imprisonment of seven years, and a fine, upon conviction.

The offence was allegedly committed at room 03-05, of the Jebat hostel building in UPNM, between 2.30 am and 5.30 am on May 21, 2017.

The hearing continues tomorrow. — Bernama