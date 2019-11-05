Victory for Pakatan will ensure promises are fulfilled, Dr M tells Tanjung Piai voters

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference after Pakatan Harapan’s presidential council meeting in Putrajaya November 5, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 5 — Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today reminded voters in Tanjung Piai that a win for the coalition in the coming by-election would ensure that election promises are fulfilled.

“We hope that the people in Tanjung Piai will realise that a win for PH would mean that promises would definitely be fulfilled because we are the state government in Johor.

“If BN (Barisan Nasional) wins, they can’t do anything. That is what we hope that the voters will take this into account (when they make their decision on who to vote),” Dr Mahathir said after chairing the PH presidential council meeting today.

He also expressed confidence that PH can win the Tanjung Piai by-election as long as everyone works hard.

“We feel that there is a chance to win, but with hard work.

“We will all be heading to Tanjung Piai to campaign (with the PH candidate), including me,” he added.

In GE14, the PH candidate from Bersatu Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik bested BN and PAS in a three-cornered fight.

But he won the seat with just 524 votes against former two-term Tanjung Piai MP Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng from MCA and PAS’ Nordin Othman.

The by-election was called after Dr Md Farid died of heart complications on September 21.

Six candidates were successfully nominated today for the by-election.

They are PH’s Karmaine Sardini (Bersatu), Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng (MCA), Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, and Berjasa president Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz.

Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar and Ang Chuan Lock will contest as independents.