Johor’s long-serving MCA man Freddie Long dies of cancer

Veteran Johor MCA politician Datuk Freddie Long Hoo Hin (left) with former Johor police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff in an undated picture — via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Nov 4 — Long-serving former Johor MCA leader Datuk Freddie Long Hoo Hin has died after battling cancer here today.

The 76-year-old grassroots politician succumbed to his illness about 3pm at the intensive care unit of the KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital at Jalan Abdul Samad here.

Long, the former Gertak Merah and Stulang assemblyman for five terms, leaves behind Datin Coreen Lim Boon Lee and six children.

The former state executive councillor and also Johor Baru MCA division chief was a popular political figure during the late 1990s to 2000s.

Long previously made a name when he helmed the state’s tourism and environment portfolios.

He was appointed as a state executive councillor in 2004 and helmed the post of Johor Baru MCA division in 1993 before announcing his retirement in 2008.