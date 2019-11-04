EC: Adhere to election laws, rules in Tanjung Piai by-election

Election Commission staff prepare for Nomination Day for the Tanjung Piai by-election at Intan Pontian Jubilee Hall in Pontian November 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

PONTIAN, Nov 4 — The Election Commission (EC) today reminded candidates and parties contesting in the Tanjung Piai Parliamentary by-election to refrain from hosting feasts and giving gifts in cash or kind which can influence voters.

Its chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun in a statement said these actions were offences under the Election Offences Act 1954.

He also warned candidates or political parties not to misuse government assets or authority to win votes, and urged all parties involved to campaign wisely and to adhere to the campaign ethics to ensure harmony in the community.

“All parties involved in campaigning activities are reminded to abide by all election laws, regulations and ethics throughout the election campaign period, from after the nomination of the candidates on November 2, until 11.59 pm, on November 15,” he said, adding that this was to ensure smooth voting process.

“It should also be noted that actions or statements that disrupt any voter from exercising his or her right to vote independently are also an offence.

“Among them are actions or statements that are intended or inclined to develop feelings of hostility and dissatisfaction racial intimidation; threaten to make use of force, violence or restrain on voters,” he said.

He said all directives issued by the authorities, especially the EC, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Local Authorities (LAs) should always be adhered to.

“Any act involving corruption must be reported to the MACC, while any other offences under the Election Offences Act or under the Penal Code must be reported to the PDRM,” he added.

Azhar said that all parties were reminded that any form of campaign to appeal for votes on polling day were prohibited, including on social media platforms, and they were also prohibited from setting up or maintaining ‘barong’ (booth) on polling day.

The by-election on November 16 will witness a six-cornered contest involving Karmaine Sardini from the Pakatan Rakyat, Dr Wee Jeck Seng (Barisan Nasional), Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa)) and two independent candidates — a tuition centre founder Dr Ang Chuan Lock and businesswoman Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar.

The EC fixed November 16 for polling and November 12 for early voting. — Bernama