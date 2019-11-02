Muhyiddin: Malaysia can become ‘the new tiger’ if people continue to support PH

Johor PH chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was among those present to accompany PH candidate Karmaine Sardini (centre). ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 2 — Malaysia will continue to be developed till it emerges as the ‘new Tiger of Asia’ if the people continue giving their support and mandate to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to administer the country, PH deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

Muhyiddin, who is also Home Affairs Minister and Bersatu president, said under the current PH-led government, Malaysia is capable of turning into a developed nation in various aspects and being at par with other developed countries in Asia in the near future.

“If we are given the support again, if we can retain the Tanjung Piai seat and if PH continues to be in power, InsyaAllah we will be able to develop our country further. And, not only that, we will put Malaysia ahead and be among the developed nations in Asia.

“We can be the ‘new Tiger’ capable of roaring loud and warning everyone of our strength in nation development,” he said while campaigning for PH candidate for the Tanjung Piai by-election at Kampung Melayu Raya, Pekan Nenas, here today.

However, Muhyiddin said the vision would take some time to materialise as the PH had not just taken over the country’s administration, but also ‘inherited’ all the problems left behind by the previous government.

Nevertheless, he said the PH government is committed to administering the country well and would find ways to solve all the problems.

“I’m in the government. Every week we have Cabinet meeting to discuss and find ways to solve the country’s problems, financial issues, debts, damages, Tabung Haji scandal, Felda scandal, and etc. Those are our main concerns, but everything else is still under control,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said he anticipated a great challenge to be posed by the opposition parties contesting in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

“...various issues will be raised as their campaign materials to shake voters’ confidence in the government. So, PH needs to come out with a really effective move to mobilise our machinery at all levels to ensure our victory,” he said.

The by-election involves a six-cornered fight between Karmaine Sardini (PH), Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng (BN), Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (Berjasa) and two Independent candidates Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar.

The by-election is called following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, from Bersatu on September 21. Polling is on November 16. — Bernama