Report: MCA threatened to quit BN unless given Tanjung Piai spot

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — A source within Umno alleged that MCA pressured the Malay nationalist party to allow its Barisan Nasional (BN) ally to contest the Tanjung Piai by-election.

Berita Harian reported the person as claiming that MCA threatened to pull out from the coalition if Umno field its candidate instead.

The source said the pressure came from MCA’s central executive committee.

“They wanted to leave if Umno insisted on contending. MCA convinced Umno they could win based on the analyses conducted.

“After listening to the arguments, Umno’s Supreme Working Council decided to give way to MCA,” it said.

It is understood that giving way to MCA was due to the consideration of several factors, including the implication that BN risks being dissolved should MCA leave the coalition.

However, party president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong denied MCA pressured Umno, adding that this sounded like rumours from rivals.

“What threats? We made the decision rationally, having worked together for over 60 years. There is nothing that cannot be brought to the discussion table.

“We look at the best arrangement and decision made for BN, on the basis of the sentiment of friendship loyalty,” he said.

Wee also said Umno did not boycott the ceremony announcing the BN candidate, and that the spirits of the election machinery in the constituency were also quite high.

On Wednesday, MCA announced former Tanjung Piai MP Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng as the BN candidate, despite earlier reported initial objections from Umno grassroots members who felt they should field the candidate as Umno had been working on the ground leading up to the by-election.