10kg of meth seized, two nabbed at Kuching airport

Sarawak Customs director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said the methamphetamine was found during an inspection of luggage belonging to a man and a woman after they arrived from Penang on Wednesday. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Oct 31 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department at the Kuching International Airport seized 10.188 kilos of drugs worth RM505,900 and arrested two people yesterday.

Sarawak Customs director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said the methamphetamine was found during an inspection of two pieces of luggage belonging to a man and a woman in their early 40s and late 20s respectively, after they arrived from Penang at 8.55am on Wednesday.

“The scan on the suspects’ luggage revealed suspicious objects and a thorough inspection of the two pieces of luggage was carried out by an officer from the Kuching customs narcotics branch. This led to the discovery of two ‘barbeque pot’ boxes, each with five packages containing crystals believed to be methamphetamine, a dangerous drug.

“The estimated gross weight of all five packages of crystals from the woman’s luggage was 5,049g while the total weight of all five packages in the man’s luggage was 5,069g,” he said in a statement today.

The suspects have been remanded for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Sarawak customs has seized RM2.3 million worth of drugs since January this year. — Bernama