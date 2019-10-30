Fielding MCA man for Tanjung Piai no pressure for BN, says Johor chief

Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad said having an MCA candidate was also a turning point in the coalition’s strength which was always based on compromise and tolerance. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Oct 30 — Having an MCA candidate representing Barisan Nasional (BN) for the Tanjung Piai by-election will not put any pressure on the Opposition bloc to seek the support from voters, Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad said today.

He said the matter was also a turning point in the coalition’s strength which was always based on compromise and tolerance.

“BN does not have to be afraid [in naming an MCA candidate], as we have the strength where the people can assess for themselves based on the current state that the government is in,” said Hasni.

Earlier, BN announecd MCA’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng as BN’s Tanjung Piai by-election candidate at the coalition’s command centre along Jalan Umno here.

Also present was MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

On Umno’s grassroot’s sentiments on BN naming an MCA candidate, Hasni did not deny that there were certain quarters who did not agree to the idea.

However, the Johor Umno chief and also Benut assemblyman said the matter would be explained further and hopes that it can be resolved.

“I do not deny that in the 32 days after the parliamentary seat was vacated, there was a call for Umno to take over.

“Actually, the same sentiment was also seen in the last general election last year,” said Hasni, assuring that such incidences can be resolved.

Meanwhile, Ka Siong said he has confidence in BN to recapture the Tanjung Piai seat and no problem in getting support from Malay voters.

“We have been together for a long time and the cooperation between Umno and MCA has been in place for the past 60 years. We act like siblings and will continue to be like that,” he said.

At present, the Tanjung Piai by-election will see Wee representing BN going against PH’s Karmaine Sardini and also Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam.

The Election Commission has set November 2 as Nomination Day and November 16 as polling day for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

The by-election was triggered after incumbent, Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik died of heart complications on September 21.

Dr Md Farid won the seat in the previous general election after he defeated BN’s Wee Jeck Seng and PAS’ Nordin Othman in a three-way contest.

The Tanjung Piai constituency is a mixed seat comprising 57 per cent Malays, 42 per cent Chinese and 1 per cent Indians.

The seat has been traditionally contested by MCA and DAP since 2004. In 2018, DAP ceded the seat to Bersatu to contest under its PH campaign.