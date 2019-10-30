13 homes razed by morning fire in Kuala Lipis

KUANTAN, Oct 30 — Thirteen units of houses in the Chinese New Village in Benta, Kuala Lipis, near here were destroyed in a fire early this morning.

The Pahang Director of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Nor Hisham Mohammad said, however, there were no deaths or casualty reported so far.

“The fire was believed to have occurred at about 1.05 am and the department managed to bring the fire under control about one hour and thirty minutes later.

“So far, the cause of the fire and total losses were still being investigated,” he told reporters here today.

Nor Hisham said three fire engines, two EMRS vans and a water tank engine with 20 fire personnel from the Kuala Lipis and Raub Fire Stations were rushed to the location of the fire.

In addition, the fire fighting operation was also assisted by five members of the Kuala Gali Voluntary Fire Team in Dong, Raub. — Bernama