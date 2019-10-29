Govt has set up committee to tackle sensitive, racial issues

Deputy Minister Hanipa Maidin speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur March 14, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The government has set up a Unity Issues Management Committee (JPIP) to manage and pacify tensions related to sensitive and racial issues at the national level, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Deputy Law Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin said the committee served as an official forum to identify issues and polemics that could threaten the unity and harmony of the community.

“The committee enhances the synergy of the agencies involved in tackling the unity issues in an integrated manner.

“It comprises various ministries and agencies, including the Home Affairs Ministry, Housing and Local Government Ministry, Communications and Multimedia Ministry, as well as Women, the Family and Community Development Ministry,” he said in reply to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) during question time.

Anwar had wanted to know the government effort to address sensitive racial and religious issues which had been rampant of late.

The setting up of the committee was initiated by The National Unity and Integration Department with the cooperation of the National Security Council. — Bernama