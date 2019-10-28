Police warn every district in Kelantan at risk of flooding

A flooded home is pictured in Kampung Parit Mahang, Jeram October 28, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JELI, Oct 28 — All 10 districts in Kelantan are at risk of being inundated by floods, Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said.

He said police have been taking precautionary measures since July by conducting various exercises, including rescue and logistics operations.

“There are no specific (flood risk) areas. All areas in the state should be considered flood risks and every policeman should be prepared both mentally and physically.

“The leave of about 3,000 officers and policemen will be frozen (if necessary),” he told a press conference at the Jeli district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

It was reported that East Coast states are expected to experience four to six episodes of heavy rainfall from early November to January due to the northeast monsoon that often results in major floods.

Hasanuddin also urged the public to make early preparations, including evacuating their homes so that the related agencies could provide smooth assistance.

“Also, senior citizens who live by themselves are advised to move in with other family members to prevent unforeseen circumstances,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hasanuddin said police have arrested a 47-year-old wood dust trader and seized 1,800 Yaba pills worth RM18,090 in a raid in Kampung Batu Melintang, Jeli at 3am yesterday.

“The pills were hidden in a car in the housing area house and preliminary investigations revealed that the pills were obtained from Tanah Merah to be distributed around Jeli.

“The suspect, who has two previous drug-related records, tested positive for methamphetamine and has been remanded for seven days from yesterday until November 3 to be investigated under Section 39 (b) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said. — Bernama