Kok: Pakatan vote-buying ahead of Tanjung Piai by-election? I'm disappointed with such accusations

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok (second from right) with several students at a sports event held at SMK Tan Sri Osman Mohd Sa’at in Pontian October 26, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Oct 26 — Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok has expressed her disappointment over certain parties who criticise the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) government‘s allocation as vote-influencing tactics ahead of the Tanjung Piai by-election.

She denied that government allocation for the people of Tanjung Piai was to influence and gather support for the ruling coalition for the upcoming by-election.

“Any allocation given to the people in Tanjung Piai before the by-election campaign period should not be criticised or seen as a bargaining chip for the government to win the by-election.

“I feel disappointed when I see certain non-government organisations (NGO) criticise cabinet ministers, claiming that the government is providing the allocations due to the upcoming by-election,” said Kok after attending a sports event held at SMK Tan Sri Osman Mohd Sa’at here today.

Also present was Pekan Nenas assemblyman Yeo Tung Siong and Skudai assemblyman Tan Hong Pin.

She was commenting on allegations by certain parties that the PH government practices vote-influencing tactics ahead of the Tanjung Piai by-election.

Kok, who is also the Seputeh MP, said such claims will put government officials in a difficult situation to carry out their duties.

“As ministers, or any government officials, including assemblymen, we should not be criticised or barred for carrying out our tasks here just because of the by-election.

“As long as the by-election period has not started yet, we (the government) should be allowed to carry out the duties for the public,” said Kok.

For the past two weeks, the PH government has been criticised by various groups, including the Opposition pact and electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0, for allegedly abusing government machinery and announcing projects worth about RM7.3 million in less than a week in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency.

Last week, Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun announced the installation of 264 street lamps in the rural areas of Tanjung Piai for RM127,776 and grants worth RM230,000 for village heads.

Last Saturday, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman announced a RM4 million allocation to upgrade various sports and recreational facilities, including six futsal courts and one football field in Tanjung Piai as requested by incumbent MP, the late Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik.

On Monday, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub also announced an allocation of RM3 million to upgrade jetties in Tanjung Piai.

The Election Commission (EC) has set November 2 as Nomination Day and November 16 as polling day for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

The by-election was triggered after incumbent, Datuk Dr Md Farid died of heart complications on September 21.