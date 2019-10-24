Anwar says unaffected by labels, doesn’t care about being called a political Islamist

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attends the LawAsia Conference at One World Hotel in Petaling Jaya October 4, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he makes no apologies and is not afraid of being labelled a political Islamist or as a proponent of political Islam in view of the rise of Islamophobia.

He even hinted that leaders who threw around such labels against other leaders were hypocritical in their conduct.

“I’m not too worried about this phobia or Islamophobia, as one moment they expect you to be a Muslim, one so liberal that you can’t mention religion at all.

“You can be a Christian democrat, you can’t be a Muslim democrat,” he lamented.

Anwar said during an interview with The Newsmakers while in Istanbul, Turkey attending the TRT World Forum that his strong knowledge and faith in his religion should instead be seen as an advantage for Malaysians with him as a leader, adding those who are Islamophobic are mostly arrogant and ignorant of its values.

“So to my mind being a Muslim, understanding Islam is a credit to Malaysians because I am stronger in my belief for democracy, for justice for compassion, not only to the Muslims but to the non-Muslims and in contrary to their view that Islam is only promoting sectarianism or terrorism.

“I mean it completely absurd, so I make no apologies on this,” he said.

Anwar also revealed how political leaders around the world toed a narrow line when choosing to express themselves concerning issues over subjects that involve alleged religious persecution of minorities by countries other than theirs.

He said it would be better to first listen to leaders and gauge whether they have been consistent in their views, if their arguments are coherent, and if they are genuine in making comments that could reverberate and adversely affect the perception of the common man.

“I think ours is not to cast aspersions if what is said is right and just, we need to support,” he said.