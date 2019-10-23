DAP Youth backs move to punish Ronnie Liu for saying Pakatan can live without Bersatu

DAP Socialist Youth chief Howard Lee (pic) said Liu’s remark saying that the Pakatan Harapan could form the government without Bersatu was narrow-minded and ridiculous. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — DAP Socialist Youth chief Howard Lee expressed full support today for the move of the party’s national organising secretary to refer Sungai Pelek lawmaker Ronnie Liu for disciplinary action.

Lee said Liu’s remark saying that the Pakatan Harapan could form the government without Bersatu was narrow-minded and ridiculous.

“No one in Pakatan Harapan could call for any component parties, be it DAP, Bersatu, Amanah and PKR to leave the coalition.

“Calls to form a government without any component parties in Pakatan Harapan is narrow-minded and ridiculous. Each party has its own strength and brings special value in the country’s leadership,” the Pasir Pinji assemblyman said in a statement today.

On October 21, Liu wrote an opinion piece calling Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad a “paper tiger” and added that Bersatu would be the biggest loser in the event of a snap election as the other coalition partners could forego the party.

This morning, DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke said he was referring Liu to the party’s disciplinary committee for immediate action.

Loke disavowed Liu’s views as the latter’s own and denounced them as irresponsible.

Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman warned earlier today that his movement would openly attack DAP and its leaders unless they took action against Liu over this.