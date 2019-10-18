Less than 3pc opposed to Penang LRT project, says chief minister

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at Komtar, George Town October 18, 2019. — Picutre by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 18 - Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today revealed that objections to the state proposal to build its own Light Rail Transit (LRT) was under 3 per cent after details of the infrastructure project were displayed publicly.

The Penang lawmaker said a total 16,140 feedback on the Bayan Lepas LRT were received during the first month of the public display which started on August 19.

“A total 15,760 supported the LRT while 380 objected which is 2.35 per cent of the total feedback received,” he told a press conference in Komtar today.

He said the project delivery partner (PDP), SRS Consortium, will be required to provide answers to all of the feedback received during the hearing period.

He said the Land and Public Transport Agency (APAD) has asked SRS Consortium to prepare a checklist of all the issues raised during the public display period.

“At this moment, we have to look at every complain, if they support it, why and if they don’t support it, why,” he said.

When asked if it was true that the questionnaire at the public display was framed in a way for the public to support the project, Chow said the public can always say no to the project.

“They can respond any way they like, it doesn’t have to be engineered in any way, they can say no,” he said.

He added that the state did not have any part in framing the questions for the questionnaire in the public display.

A public display on the Bayan Lepas LRT line is being held between August 19 and November 19 at the Land and Public Transport Agency (APAD) offices in Penang and in Kuala Lumpur, at Level Three in Komtar and at the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) in Bandar Perda.

There will also be a mobile booth to cover six other locations during different periods between August 19 and October 9 such as in Tesco E-Gate, the Penang International Airport, Sunshine Square, Sungai Nibong Bus Terminal, Penang Sentral in Butterworth and Penang Skills Development Centre.

Those with enquiries on the LRT project can call the hotline at 1300-88-9700 during weekdays between 8am and 5.30pm.