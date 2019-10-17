Parliament approves four new select committees

Datuk Liew Vui Keong speaks to reporters in Parliament October 10, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Parliament approved today the formation of four new Special Select Committees to improve the nation’s checks and balances.

Tabled by Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong in the Dewan Rakyat today, the committees were approved without debate.

The Special Select Committees will cover Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs; Innovation and Environment; Elections; and International Relations and Trade.

“The Special Select Committees function as a check-and-balance mechanism towards the executive, which also aim at improving and giving more legitimacy to government policies,” said Liew.

At the same time, the Special Select Committee on Human Rights and Gender Equality was renamed the Committee on Gender Equality and Family Development.

This was due to the Special Select Committee on Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs being formed.