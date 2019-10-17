In Johor, 84,700 homes affected by water shortage caused by damaged booster pump

Johor International Trade, Investment and Utility Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the affected areas are parts of Pasir Gudang, Masai, Tebrau and Johor Baru city. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 17 — Some 84,700 households in parts of southern and eastern Johor are facing water supply disruption due to a damaged pump at the Sultan Iskandar Water Treatment Plant (LRA) in Pasir Gudang.

In addition to that, the current water level in the Upper Layang Dam is also reported to be below the critical mark.

Johor International Trade, Investment and Utility Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the affected areas are parts of Pasir Gudang, Masai, Tebrau and Johor Baru city.

“The Johor government is currently in talks with Ranhill SAJ and they are working on obtaining treated water supply from various sources, including the Gunung Pulai dam to assist in covering the affected areas.

“The process to improve the water supply is in progress to assist consumers where Ranhill SAJ will provide clean water through their water tankers to the affected areas,” said Puah in a statement issued today.

Puah, who is also the Bukit Batu assemblyman, said the situation was caused by a damaged booster pump at the Sultan Iskandar LTA yesterday morning.

He explained that booster pumps are commonly used when raw water levels drop in dams and in this case, it was at the Upper Layang Dam.

“This condition causes the water to be pumped using a booster pump to meet the high demand for treated water.

“Damage to the booster pump had caused a decrease in treated water by 53 per cent and affected approximately 84,700 water user accounts,” said Puah.

As of 12pm today, Puah said the booster pumps are operating but have yet to reach the required capacity.

He urged those affected to be prudent with their water usage in light of the situation.

“If the affected consumers are still having problems with water shortage, they can contact Ranhill SAJ by calling: 1 800 88 7474 or SMS 019 772 7474,” said Puah.