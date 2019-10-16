Muhyiddin: Task force on enforced disappearance still investigating

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says Putrajaya is awaiting the findings of the special task force announced in June to investigate the enforced disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 16 ― The government is awaiting the findings of the special task force announced in June to investigate the enforced disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Responding to requests for updates on the probe, the home minister said only that the task force was still investigating.

“Currently we have not received any reports on the case, so we wait for the task force (to conclude their investigations),” he said after officiating the National Registration Day at the National Registration Department here.

Muhyiddin said the task force was previously given six months to complete their probe on the report by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) on the latter’s inquiry into Amri's case.

There are seven members in the taskforce, including the chairman, former High Court Judge Datuk Abd Rahim Uda.

The others in the taskforce are Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance department director Datuk Zamri Yahya; Enforcement Agencies Integrity Commission operations division director Datuk Muhammad Bukhari Ab Hamid; Attorney General's Chamber's prosecution division legal officer Mohd Sophian Zakaria; Home Ministry's Police Commission's division secretary Mohd Russaini Idrus; Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s inspection and consultancy division assistant commissioner Azian Umar and independent lawyer Datuk Roger Tan Kor Mee.

Amri, 44, a co-founder of Perlis Hope Welfare Association, disappeared on November 24, 2016.