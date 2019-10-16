How am I responsible for your problems? Umno’s Hishammuddin asks Pakatan

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is pictured in Parliament October 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today claimed he is being used as a scapegoat by Pakatan Harapan (PH) in order to hide the ongoing internal squabbles within the ruling coalition.

Hishammuddin refuted allegations that he had a role in attempts to destabilise the coalition, pointing out that he is merely an Opposition MP who has no post whatsoever even within his own party.

“If they are strong, they would be targeting Sembrong of all people. I don’t have any position, unless they think I am really influential, which I’m very proud of.

“But at the end of the day, the allegation will not stop and I think it is just a signal that things are not well for them. They have to sort their house in order, don’t try to blame others,” he told reporters in the Parliament lobby today.

Yesterday, the PH secretarial council issued a statement urgently Hishammuddin to stop his campaign for a new government without DAP and Amanah.

The council, said it holds firm to Muafakat PH, which was collectively agreed to by PKR, Bersatu, Amanah and DAP, to remain in the PH government, of which Parti Warisan Sabah is also a member of the Cabinet.

The statement was signed by PH chief secretary, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah; PKR secretary-general, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution; Amanah secretary, Datuk Anuar Tahir; and DAP national secretary Anthony Loke.

In July 8, Hishammuddin asked the PH coalition parties to make a public stand on the call by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that Malay political parties should join Bersatu.

“We will wait for PKR and DAP to make their own stand. I would like to remind all parties that we should not be seen as arrogant, don’t be boastful, don’t be big headed as the public is looking at us,” he said in Parliament.

He repeated the call in his Facebook post which was picked up by local media on October 13.

In a related matter, Hishammuddin also hit out at PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over the latter’s allegation that he tried to stop the Port Dickson MP from becoming the eighth prime minister.

“I want to tell everyone that I did not have any position even in my party. Now saying that I am influencing the party to block Anwar from becoming PM, I think is ridiculous,” he said.

During his turn to debate Budget 2020 on Tuesday, Anwar chided the absent Hishammuddin, saying that politicians should have principles and not try to get into another party to survive and escape investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“Tell that to Sembrong,” Anwar said to Kinabatangan MP, Datuk Bung Mokhtar Radin.