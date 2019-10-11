Putrajaya to service RM2.7b debt repayments for 1MDB, SRC International in 2020

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng tables Budget 2020 in Parliament October 11, 2019.― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The Pakatan Harapan government will service the debt interest of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd totalling RM2.7 billion in 2020.

In tabling the Supply Bill (Budget) 2020 in Parliament today, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government was committed to paying off all borrowings and obligations inherited from the previous Barisan Nasional regime.

“The Yang Amat Berhormat Prime Minister’s Vision 2020 of Malaysia becoming a high-income nation was derailed due to the shameless turning of Malaysia into a global kleptocracy and involved a total of over RM150 billion,” he said.

For 2019, Lim said the government was committed to paying a total of RM2.4 billion to service the debt.

Meanwhile, Lim also expressed gratitude on behalf of the government to Malaysians who have generously contributed a total of RM203 million towards Tabung Harapan Malaysia that has been utilised for the above repayments.

MORE TO COME