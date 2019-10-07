EC: Tanjung Piai by-election will not disrupt SPM

Election Commission chief registrar Datuk Mohamed Elias Abu Bakar assured the public that the SPM examination will not be affected due to the Tanjung Piai by-election. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Oct 7 — Election Commission (EC) chief registrar Datuk Mohamed Elias Abu Bakar today said it is prepared for any eventuality, such as adverse weather conditions, while assuring that the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination will not affected during the Tanjung Piai by-election.

Mohamed Elias said a recent meeting involving various agencies had seen all parties agreeing to oversee any possibilities that may arise during that period.

He said Pontian district officer Zulkifly Mohd Tahir, who is also the Tanjung Piai by-election administrative officer, had chaired a meeting involving the agencies.

“The agencies are planning and identifying actions that will be taken to monitor floods and also for public safety,” said Mohamed Elias after his visit to SJKC Pei Chiao, which will be a district polling centre for the upcoming Tanjung Piai by-election in Kukup here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the upcoming monsoon season and also possible disruptions to the SPM examination.

Mohamed Elias said the EC has already been informed that November will be the monsoon period.

“Only three secondary schools in Tanjung Piai will be turned into district polling centres, namely SMK Dato Yunos Sulaiman, SMK Pekan Nenas and SMK Sri Kukup.

“Overall, there are 28 polling centres for the by-election where 27 are schools but only three are involved in the SPM examination as they are secondary schools,” said Mohamed Elias.

He added that the EC will only use classrooms for voting channels, instead of using school halls which will be used for the SPM examination.

For Johor, Mohamed Elias said there will be no SPM examination on polling day, which is on November 16, as it is a Saturday.

This year, the SPM examinations will be held earlier between October 14 and November 28 to avoid the peak monsoon period.

Meanwhile, Johor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Yahaya Madis said the department was prepared to take necessary steps in anticipation of the monsoon season.

“We will monitor the meteorological report closely, but we do expect heavier rainfall this time around due to unusual changes in the weather pattern,” he said, adding that the department has manpower of 1,250 personnel throughout Johor and have assets on standby for the floods.

Yahaya also said the department would provide services such as ferrying voters to district polling centers and helping EC to bring out ballot boxes in case of flooding.