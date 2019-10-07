21 still warded after food poisoning at Malay Dignity Congress

A general view of the Malawati stadium during the Malay Dignity Congress October 6, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Oct 7 — Twenty One of the 197 university students who suffered food poisoning at the Malay Dignity Congress here yesterday are still being treated at hospitals.

Selangor Health director Datuk Dr. Khalid Ibrahim said 20 students were treated at Tuanku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang while another was in Serdang Hospital.

“The rest of the students were allowed to return home and they were in stable condition.

“Before this, the students were treated at the Emergency Department of Tuanku Rahimah Hospital in Klang, Shah Alam Hospital, Serdang Hospital and KPJ Selangor Specialist Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

He said initial investigations found the first case of food poisoning broke out at 10 am yesterday and the last case was reported at 3pm yesterday believed to be due to eating contaminated nasi lemak.

He said the Selangor Health Department is gathering information from the programme secretariat to track down the food supplier who provided the stale food to students and participants at the congress.

Yesterday, in the incident at about 11.15am, the Selangor Health Department received reports that university students attending the Malay Dignity Congress at Malawati Stadium here were down with food poisoning after consuming nasi lemak provided by the organisers. — Bernama