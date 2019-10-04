Make reform recommendations public? Only if I were a free agent, but I’m not, says PM

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad speaks during the LawAsia Constitutional and Rule of Law Conference 2019 at One World Hotel, Petaling Jaya October 4,2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The confidential report by the Institutional Reform Committee (IRC) and its seven recommendations that have been passed to the quasi-official Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) can only be made public once all Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties agree to it.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he alone does not have the authority to do so despite being prime minister, in reply to lawyer and former IRC member Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan during the regional LawAsia Constitutional and Rule of Law Conference 2019 here.

“Well if you ask me, I will release it, but I am not a free agent, I have other people and one has to remember we have five parties in the government, each one has got their own agenda.

“And if I am going to be democratic I have to consult them, and it depends upon the consensus that we achieve in the coalition,” he told Ambiga.

“But of course I like to be popular; you want me to release, I will,” he quipped.

