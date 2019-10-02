MMEA seize fish, boats, HP engines worth RM500,000 in Miri waters

In addition to 10 fishermen who were detained, the MMEA team also seized two tonnes of fish, five small boats and six 15HP engines worth RM500,000. — Bernama pic

MIRI, Oct 2 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained 10 crew members of a fishing boat from Sabah, including eight Filipinos while fishing in Miri waters at 4pm yesterday.

Miri Maritime Zone director, Maritime Captain Md Fauzi Othman said the boat crew consisting of two local men and eight Filipino men aged between 18 and 75 were detained at 88.1 nautical miles from the Sungai Miri for suspected offences under the Fisheries Act 1985 and Immigration Act 1959/63.

“Employing foreign workers is not illegal but it is a crime if those foreigners do not have valid identity documents and work permits,” he said in a statement here tonight.

According to him, in addition to 10 fishermen who were detained to assist in the investigation, the team also seized two tonnes of fish, five small boats and six 15HP engines worth RM500,000.

He said members of the public with any information related to illegal activities on Miri waters could contact the Miri Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 085-418204. — Bernama