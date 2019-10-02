LPSVN chief auditor charged with approving RM17,600 for catering job to wife

National Visual Arts Development Board chief auditor Norazmi Jumali at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur October 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — A chief auditor of the National Visual Arts Development Board (LPSVN) was charged in the Sessions Court here today with using his position to approve payment of RM17,600 to his wife for a catering job three years ago.

However, Norazmi Jumali, 42, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read out before Judge Rozina Ayob.

Norazmi was alleged to have used his position as chairman of the National Visual Arts Gallery Sports and Recreation Welfare Club (Surea) to obtain gratification by approving the payment to his wife, Norasmiza Rusli.

The payment was made by using a MyKitchen Food Delivery (Homemade Cook & Halal) food quotation for a lunch catered for conservation workers of a programme at the Sultan Suleiman Royal Mosque in Klang.

The offence was allegedly committed at the LPSVN Office at Jalan Tun Razak here on September 6, 2016.

The charge, under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the gratification which is the subject matter of the offence or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Norazmi also claimed trial to an alternative charge of using a forged document — which was the MyKitchen Food Delivery (Homemade Cook & Halal) food quotation totalling RM17,600 and dated October 31, 2016, — at the same place between October and November 2016.

The charge under Section 471 of the Penal Code carries an imprisonment of up to two years or fine, or both, if convicted.

Rozina allowed Norazmi bail of RM6,000 in one surety and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

He is also barred from going abroad and ordered to report himself at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya once a month pending disposal of the case.

The court set November 4 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh prosecuted, while Norazmi, who has seven children, is represented by lawyer Nor Azri Mohd Arif. — Bernama