Wisma Putra: Malaysians in Jakarta told to avoid demonstration areas

A riot police officer fires tear gas during a riot following protests near Indonesian Parliament building in Jakarta September 30, 2019. — Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra pic via Reuters

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — Malaysians in Jakarta have been advised to follow instructions from Indonesian authorities following reports of demonstrations today, said Wisma Putra.

“Malaysians should be alert on the situation and avoid the affected areas,” said Wisma Putra in a statement here today.

The Foreign Ministry said Malaysians who needed assistance can contact the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta at Jalan H.R. Rasuna Said Kav. X/6 No 1-3, Kuningan Jakarta Selatan, 12950, Indonesia, or call +622 522 4947 and +62 813 8081 3036 or email [email protected].

Malaysian citizens can also contact Wisma Putra at 03-8887 4530 or 03-8887 4570 (after office hours).

It was reported that demonstrations broke out outside the Indonesian Parliament building yesterday and riots returned to the same site today with protesters destroying public properties.

The demonstrations and rioters disrupted the public transport system in Jakarta and some parts of the city were at a standstill as police blocked several main roads in Parliament area, located in Senayan.

The demonstrations and riots followed demonstrations by university students on Sept 24 and 25 to protest against a new criminal code. — Bernama