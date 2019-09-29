Ideal candidate crucial in Tanjung Piai by-election, says Johor PKR deputy chief

An ideal candidate is seen as among the factors which could determine victory in the Tanjung Piai by-election, said Johor PKR deputy chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KULAI, Sept 29 — An ideal candidate is seen as among the factors which could determine victory in the Tanjung Piai by-election, said Johor PKR deputy chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse.

He said whoever is the candidate selected, PKR Johor is prepared to give its full support and cooperation to the Pakatan Harapan candidate contesting in Tanjung Piai by-election.

“I do not know who will be fielded for the seat until the PH meeting. Let see what happened and whoever is fielded for the seat from any coalition party, we are willing to assist. We will wait for the PH meeting.

“I do not want to talk whether we have the confidence to win or not as it depends on the voters and the candidate. As the candidate is still not known, it is too early to say anything but we will prove to the people we are prepared to work and show our report card (on our performance) for one year,” he told reporters after handing over grants to public institutions of higher learning at the Bukit Batu state assembly community service centre near here today.

He said a meeting involving all branch heads of PKR Johor with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to be held tomorrow in Kuala Lumpur while a meeting with all Johor Pakatan Harapan leaders chaired by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be held on Friday in Pagoh.

The Tanjung Piai seat fell vacant following the death of its MP Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik on Saturday due to heart complications.

In the 14th general election, Dr Md Farid who is also Tanjung Piai Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy division chief won the seat by defeating incumbent Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng (Barisan Nasional) and Nordin Othman (PAS) in the general election last year.

Dr Md Farid obtained 21,255 votes followed by Wee with 20,731 votes and Nordin with 2,962 votes.

The Election Commission had earlier said a special meeting will be held to discuss the important dates for Tanjung Piai by-election on October 1. — Bernama