Former Customs director, two others nabbed for graft

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a former state Director of Customs and two directors of a private limited company yesterday in relation to alleged corruption involving illegal logging, illegal mining and smuggling.

Its chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said the former state director was arrested at the Kelantan MACC office whereas the other two suspects were nabbed at a hotel in Genting Highlands.

A substantial amount of cash monies was also seized during the arrests.

“Upon the MACC’s application, the Kota Bharu magistrates court has granted a five-day remand order against the suspects this morning,” she said in a statement today.

Latheefa added that MACC has also frozen the accounts of the said suspects, other individuals, and related entities, which in all, the accounts of 20 individuals and four entities have been frozen.

MACC recently announced that the anti-corruption body will be cracking down on corruption involving illegal logging, illegal mining and smuggling. — Bernama