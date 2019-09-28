Agong pays last respect to Sultan Ismail Petra

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah arrived at Istana Kota Lama to pay his last respect to Sultan Ismail Petra. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA BARU, Sept 28 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah arrived at Istana Kota Lama here to pay his last respect to Sultan Ismail Petra who died at 8.11am today.

Sultan Ismail Petra is the father of the current Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V.

Al-Sultan Abdullah arrived at the palace at 3.20pm, accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her husband, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim were also spotted arriving at the palace to 2.10pm.

Sultan Ismail Petra will be laid to rest at Langgar Royal Mausoleum after Asar prayers. — Bernama