Dr Wan Azizah: Gender mainstream framework soon in all ministries, agencies

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 27 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry is finalising a gender mainstreaming framework for use in the government, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah said today.

She said this framework, in line with her ministry’s efforts to promote gender equality in the country, will be introduced in all ministries and government agencies once it is ready.

“The framework is very important as this type of policy affect the men, women and families.

“All ministries must take note of this together with our ministry and the UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) to implement this as a national action plan,” she told reports after the launch of World Bank report on Breaking Barriers: Toward Better Economic Opportunities for Women in Malaysia.

When asked when the report will be ready, Dr Wan Azizah who is also deputy prime minister said there are still vetting processes that must be carried out before the framework is evaluated by the ministry.

“We are still evaluating the framework proposal. It will be ready as soon as possible.

“(However) it will not be reflected in the Budget 2020 as that will be announced next month,” she said.

In line with the framework, Azizah earlier mentioned during her opening speech that her ministry is in working towards drafting two pieces of legislation which aimed at increasing protection for women.

The Bills are, first, to prohibit all forms of discrimination against women and second, to address the issue of sexual harassment within and outside the workplace.