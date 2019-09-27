Court to announce verdict on Adib inquest this morning

The inquest began on February 11 to determine the cause of death of Muhammad Adib, 24, who is also a member of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue station’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit. — Picture via Twitter

SHAH ALAM, Sept 27 — All eyes are now trained on the Shah Alam Court Complex this morning as the verdict of the 41-day inquest into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim will be announced at the Coroner’s Court here at 10am.

Bernama check found that media practitioners have arrived as early as 7am to cover the decision to be announced by Coroner Rofiah Mohamad.

At about 8.10am, a group of lawyers representing the family of Muhammad Adib including Yahaya Othman and personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department began to fill the courthouse.

To ensure the smooth running of the proceeding this morning, 10 police officers, assisted by 60 policemen, have been assigned to guard the security in the court.

The inquest began on February 11 to determine the cause of death of Muhammad Adib, 24, who is also a member of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue station’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit.

The inquest proceeding was carried out because the real cause that claimed Muhammad Adib’s life had been exploited by various parties.

During the inquest, 30 witnesses including several experts were called and 137 exhibits submitted with various arguments raised by parties involved before the proceedings came to a close on July 24.

Among the expert witnesses called were Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) forensic specialist Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi, and United Kingdom-based senior consultant forensic pathologist, Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid. — Bernama