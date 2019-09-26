Gobind: Internet connectivity must be listed as a utility

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo speaks during the ‘Toward Media Freedom and Combating Fake News in Malaysia’ forum at Sunway University in Petaling Jaya September 26, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Sept 26 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today said it is time for internet connectivity to be listed as a utility.

He said that the need for a fibre network should be a given, regardless of a premises commercial value, and the government should work with all telecommunications companies to ensure this happens.

“I have always said that broadband should be recognised as a utility, on par with water and electricity; now, I think it’s more important than that because in the future, it might determine how you get water and electricity.

“So I am going to try and push the government to recognise it as a utility. I also have ideas of trying to see if including it as a constitutional right which means we should start looking at equality,” he told the 'Toward Media Freedom & Combating Fake News in Malaysia' forum in Sunway University here.

Malaysia last month announced that the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) has been approved by the Cabinet.

The plan aims to provide nationwide connectivity that is robust, pervasive, high-quality and affordable to all Malaysians is expected to cost RM21.6 billion across five years (2019-2023).

Gobind said the plan to include connectivity as a utility is already in discussions, and a meeting was held with Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Gobind said that he will ask all state governments to include broadband connectivity in all new development projects to make sure the country is connected.

“First and foremost, I am of the view that all new developments in the country mandate connectivity. When a new development gets approval, they need to have energy and water and I think we should have connectivity as well.

“I have spoken to Zuraida, and she told me she’s inclined to agree and now I need to speak to the state governments,” he said.

NFCP plans to achieve a minimal 500 Mbps at all premises in state capitals and selected high-impact areas by the year 2021.

By 2023, the ministry targets that 98 per cent of other populated areas will have access with an average speed of 30Mbps in order to spur Industrial Revolution 4.0 in Malaysia.