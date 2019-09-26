Cops warn against public statements over Batu Arang shooting, will push for inquest

Bukit Aman's Mior Farid Al Athrash Wahid stressed that investigations under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder is still underway concerning those involved in the incident. ― Picture by K.E. Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Federal police today warned people against issuing statements concerning the shooting of three robbery suspects in Batu Arang recently, saying investigations into the case are still ongoing.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department Principle Assistant Director of the Legal and Prosecution division (D5) Mior Farid Al Athrash Wahid stressed that investigations under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder is still underway concerning those involved in the incident.

This was in response to Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy and lawyer P. Uthayakumar issuing statements over the incident, casting doubts over the conduct of the police force.

Ramasamy had accused the police of repeating “old narratives” when issuing statements over the incident.

On the other hand, Uthayakumar had claimed families of the victims were demanding answers as to why none of the gunshots were aimed at the legs and all were aimed at their chest and face.

“It is not fair to be making such statements considering the case is still under investigations.

“Once it has completed, the police will also pass recommendations to the Attorney General’s Chambers to have an inquest into the case; even the Cabinet had agreed for an inquest to be held over the matter,” said Mior.

He also urged those with information to come forward and assured that all leads into the case would be looked at thoroughly to ensure there is sufficient information for the inquest to go on properly.

On September 15, three robbers from the same gang were killed after a 7km high-speed chase and shoot-out with police in Batu Arang, Rawang.

It was reported that the three men were suspected to be involved in robbery cases, as police seized two semi-automatic handguns, three machetes and three face masks recovered at the scene.