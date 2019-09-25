Final report on 5G implementation to be ready by Oct, says MCMC chairman

Al-Ishsal said the interim report by the National 5G Special Task Force would be submitted to Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The final report on the country’s fifth-generation (5G) mobile technology implementation is expected to be completed by next month.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak said the interim report by the National 5G Special Task Force would be submitted to Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

“The report will also reflect the stance that Malaysia would take at the Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) 2019 in Egypt from October 28 to November 22,” he told reporters after attending the GSMA Mobile 360 Series conference here today.

Al-Ishsal said the National 5G Special Task Force announced in October last year consisted of four working groups covering business ideas or proposals, regulatory, infrastructure as well as spectrum management and distribution.

The task force has carried out various activities including conducting 5G trials consisting of 5G exhibitions and field tests to understand the technical capabilities and performance of the 5G technology.

Yesterday, speaking at the same event, Gobind said the 5G trials launched in Putrajaya and Cyberjaya last April will be expanded nationwide with 5G demonstration projects starting in October.

He said 5G technology in Malaysia was expected to be launched in 2021.

Meanwhile, the GSMA Mobile 360 Series, which started yesterday and ends tomorrow, presents a platform cultivating regional engagement through topics that are impacting the mobile industry on both localised and global scales. — Bernama