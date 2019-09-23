Stop politicising Kampung Baru redevelopment plans, FT minister tells Opposition

A general view of Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur September 21, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 23 — The Opposition were told today to stop politicising the Kampung Baru land deal.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad said the redevelopment of Kampung Baru was being done in the interest and the benefit of its populace, whereby the government hopes to promote the area as a modern, comfortable and developed Malay settlement.

“Do not play politics over this matter. We are taking care of the interest of the Malay and Muslim community, and we do not want a situation where the whole city has been developed but Kampung Baru is not,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after presenting appointment letters to members of the Federal Territories (Planning) Appeal Board and the Federal Territories Planning Advisory Board here.

Last Saturday, Khalid said the government was offering to buy land in Kampung Baru here at a rate of RM850 per square foot, as compensation to land owners and heirs, in return for redevelopment of the area, adding that the offer was the highest and based on a valuation by the Department of Valuation and Property Services.

Khalid lambasted the Opposition, whom he said had only offered a rate of RM300 per sq ft when they were in power, but now lament that the present government’s offer was too low.

He urged Kampung Baru folks not to be instigated by quarters bent on stopping the development from taking place.

According to Khalid, the development of Kampung Baru will involve 45,000 units of residential premises in which 50 per cent of has been earmarked as affordable homes.

Meanwhile, Khalid said the duties and functions of Federal Territories (Planning) Appeal Board and the Federal Territories Planning Advisory Board were revived to add value and strengthen the urban development administration system in the Federal Territories, especially in Kuala Lumpur.

He said the two entities had exist prior to this but their functions were not utilised, adding that reviving them would complete the administration system especially in areas under the jurisdiction of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall. — Bernama