Four armed robbers killed in shoot-out with police in Cyberjaya

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin (centre) poses for pictures with some of the seized firearms during a press conference in Sepang September 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Sept 23 — Four armed men were shot dead after a shoot-out with police at the car park of a condominium in Cyberjaya today, several hours after carrying out a heist in Cheras.

In the incident at about 9.30am, four men armed with pistols and machetes launched an attack when the police were inspecting a Mercedes-Benz believed stolen from a victim’s house in Cheras.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the four masked robbers aged between 29 and 45 who were members of the Sree Gang, had broken into a house at Taman Segar Perdana, Cheras at about 6am today.

Following a police report lodged by the victim, a Selangor contingent CID team tracked the suspects to the incident location (Skypark Residence Condominium) in Cyberjaya, said Noor Azam in a media conference at Sepang police headquarters here today.

The weapons that were used by the armed men on display during a press conference in Sepang September 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

As the police were examining the black Mercedes believed stolen, one of the suspects came out of a Volkswagen Passat parked beside and attempted to attack the police with a machete.

In the situation, the suspects also fired several shots and which caused the police to return fire at the suspects, killing of them, including three in the Mercedes.

Noor Azam said initial investigations found the group was involved in 31 criminal cases in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

Earlier the gang had broken into a house and tied up their victims before fleeing with valuables and a car from the house owner, he said. — Bernama