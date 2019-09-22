Finance minister: Negri Sembilan duty-free zone will be ‘seriously considered’ once formal proposal submitted

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng chat during the 20th Negri Sembilan DAP Annual Convention in Seremban September 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 22 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today welcomed a proposal from the Negri Sembilan government to establish a duty-free zone within the Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV 2.0) development project.

However, he said the state government would still need to submit a formal application to the federal government.

“The proposal on this duty-free zone will be seriously considered,” he said during his speech at the opening of the 20th Negri Sembilan DAP Annual Convention here.

Lim, who is also DAP secretary-general, said this in response to the request made by Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun when speaking at the same event today.

In his speech, Aminuddin said the duty-free zone would certainly help boost and accelerate the state’s economic growth.

Negri Sembilan DAP chairman Anthony Loke Siew Fook was also present at the convention.

MVV 2.0 is a long-term development plan for Negri Sembilan, towards becoming a developed state with a world-class metropolis that will impact the Malaysian economy through local and foreign investments.

The development covers 153,411 hectares of land, from Nilai to Port Dickson. — Bernama