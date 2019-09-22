Classes back on for schools in Putrajaya tomorrow

Students with masks are seen at the USJ 15 Vision School Complex in Subang Jaya September 13, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 22 — All 25 schools here closed last Thursday and Friday due to the haze situation will resume classes tomorrow (Sept 23), Putrajaya Education Department director Farizah Ahmad said.

She said the Air Pollutant Index (API) at the Putrajaya station showed a reading of below 200 at 5pm today (Sunday).

“Updates will be provided from time to time if there are changes,” she said in a statement released today.

Farizah reminded all schools to follow the standard operating procedures while also ensuring staff and students’ health are prioritised at all times.

The API reading between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and 300 or above (hazardous). — Bernama