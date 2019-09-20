Cherish values, customs and cultures, says Dr Mahathir

Tan Sri Rais Yatim, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali attend the launch of the National Heritage and Culture Charter in Kuala Lumpur September 20, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today advised the present generation not to allow humanitarian values, customs and cultures to erode or be sidelined in their pursuit of success in this modern age.

The prime minister said they should instead capitalise on the advances in the digital and automation era to become more successful while holding on steadfastly to values, customs and cultures.

“We actually allow ourselves to be trapped in the advances in the digital and automation era. We don’t seem to be able to assimilate the good values when we have to chase modernity just because we don’t want to be left behind.

“We often hear complaints that the present generation is being carried away by modernisation to the detriment of humanitarian values, customs and cultures. As a result, some of us don’t behave in a civilised manner and step out of the confines of religion,” he said when launching the National Heritage and Culture Charter at the Islamic Arts Museum, here.

The charter is the outcome of the resolutions tabled at the cultural congresses held in 1971 and 2017 in the effort to preserve the nation’s heritage and culture.

Dr Mahathir said many successful nations of today are among those which hold on steadfastly to these noble values and practices.

“I hope the National Heritage and Culture Charter will take us one more step closer to becoming a highly-cultured society, together with a sustainable sound Malay culture.

“It is hoped that the charter will also promote Bahasa Melayu as the National Language. The Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka is the institution responsible for empowering Bahasa Melayu. As such, this new charter will make our cause to promote the language more effective,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said he hoped that all relevant government departments will cooperate with NGOs in producing a vibrant, highly-cultured and dignified Malaysian nation through this charter.

He also said that to boost this effort, more universities will have to offer archaeological studies for the analysis of the issues on the growth of early civilisation. — Bernama