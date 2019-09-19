MCA to Umno-PAS: Don't fight for just one race and undermine Malaysia's stability

MCA president Datuk Wee Ka Siong says Umno and PAS will need the support of all Malaysians to ensure the success of political cooperation between them. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — MCA president Datuk Wee Ka Siong today reminded Umno and PAS that the cooperation that has been formalised between the two biggest Malay parties should not be a threat to the secular system within the framework of the Federal Constitution.

Wee said both parties will need the support of all Malaysians to ensure the success of political cooperation between them.

“If the coalition fights for only one religion and race and undermines the stability of the country as stipulated in the Federal Constitution, then MCA will not compromise and take appropriate action.

“The cooperation between Umno and PAS must extend to all segments of the Malaysian community and adhere to the principles contained in the charter that was signed on September 14,” he said in a statement today.

Wee said MCA's struggle from day one whether being in government or Opposition has always been to uphold the Federal Constitution and the values of diversity and simplicity.

“As I have stated before MCA's stance is that Barisan Nasional must form a political coalition that represents all races.

“Whether staying with the Barisan Nasional or in the matter of Umno-PAS cooperation, MCA continue to use this stance as a guide,” he added.

Wee said Umno and PAS must fulfill the charter, which is centred on unifying the ummah (Muslim community) to harmonise multiracial Malaysia and at the same time ensuring the interests of the non-malay community is protected.

“Malaysia will continue to enjoy harmony only when the spirit of diversity is maintained. Political parties that fight for just one race or religion will not be able to govern the country and will eventually be rejected by the people,” he said.

On Saturday, PAS and Umno signed a joint charter for their political cooperation that contained a “national agenda” accommodating the other races but was primarily concerned about Malay-Muslim interests.

The collaboration was formed with the express purpose of defeating Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the next general election.

The two Opposition parties are working to build support among Malay-Muslims whose majority support did not end up with PH during last year’s general election.