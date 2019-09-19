CM denies Melaka to declare emergency over water shortage

A man washes his face in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Sept 19 — Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari today denied a viral social media message alleging that an emergency would be declared in the state this Friday, following the shortage of water supply over the past few days.

However, he gave the assurance that the state government was making every effort to address the water disruption affecting some 40,000 residents.

“What is important now, is not to define the issue as a state of emergency or crisis. But, it is hoped that all parties will cooperate with the state government in providing water supply to the people,” he told the media after chairing the state executive councillors meeting here today.

On Saturday, Adly was reported as saying the state was facing a water shortage, with the state water company only being able to supply 550 million litres daily due to the dry spell, in contrast with the daily water consumption of 639 million litres.

The state government was working to improve the water supply information system so that people could get the latest updates on the situation, he said, adding that various agencies, especially Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) and the Melaka Water Regulatory Body (BKSA) will act proactively to update residents on dam water levels and the number of affected and assisted areas, as well as water tankers mobilised.

“The information will be disseminated to over 300 Village Community Management Councils (MPKK) in the state through their respective WhatsApp groups,” he said. — Bernama